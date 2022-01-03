YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 12-year-old Poland native Morgan Brammer will be representing Team Ohio in the 2022 14-and-Under Mid States All-Star Championships this weekend in Indianapolis.

“I’m pretty excited, kind of nervous, but I’m really proud of myself,” Brammer said.

Brammer, a member of Penguin Swimming, was selected to Team Ohio after ranking in the top four in the state in her age group and events.

She will be competing against teams from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the 100m fly and will serve as an alternate in the 200m free.