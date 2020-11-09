Valley student-athlete finalist for major college scholarship

Poland's Jackie Grisdale is a finalist for the 2020 Heisman High School Scholarship

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland’s Jackie Grisdale has been named a finalist for the 2020 Heisman High School Scholarship awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.

Grisdale is one of 12 finalist nationwide.

Each finalist is receiving a $1,250 college scholarship and will compete for the chance to be named the 2020 male and female National Winners.

The male and female winners will each receive an additional $5,250 college scholarship.

Over the past 26 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors. It has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

The male and female winners will be announced on December 1.

