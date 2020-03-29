Breaking News
Valley state champion commits to wrestle with Big 12 program

Canfield's Anthony D'Alesio committed to West Virginia University Sunday to wrestle with the Mountaineers

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield wrestling standout Anthony D’Alesio announced Sunday that he will continue his academic and wrestling career at West Virginia University.

Watch the video above to hear from D’Alesio about his decision.

D’Alesio went 123-17 in his career at Canfield, including a 22-1 mark as a senior.

He was an OHSAA Division II State Champion in 2019 in the 182-pound weight class.

D’Alesio was also a three-time OHSAA place winner, two-time Ironman place winner and two-time EOWL champion.

The Cardinals senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he was one of 22 local qualifiers to the state tournament in 2020.

