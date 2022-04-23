YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team held its spring game at Stambaugh Stadium Saturday afternoon. The defense prevailed, defeating the offense 27-24.

The defense wore red, while the offense was in white. Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Former Liberty standout Dra Rushton got the offense on the board in the first half. Charleston connected with Rushton on a 46-yard pass for the first down. A few plays later, Rushton ran 15 yards in for the score.

Austintown Fitch alum Randy Smith also found the end zone after a 16-yard run.

In the second half, Salem product Mitch Davidson threw it 10 yards to Chase Glove-Rodgers for another touchdown.