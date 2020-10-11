Valley standout golfer punches ticket to third straight trip to state tournament

Alyssa Rapp is heading to the state tournament after shooting an 82 in the Division II District Tournament this past week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney girls golfer Alyssa Rapp is heading to the state tournament after shooting an 82 in the Division II District Tournament this past week.

Rapp qualified after winning a sudden death playoff hole at Saber Creek in Hartville, Ohio.

This will be the junior’s third straight trip to the Division II state tournament.

“Alyssa played with such focus and determination during the district tournament,” says Mooney head coach Mary Theresa Bellino. “It has been her goal to compete in the State Tournament all 4 years of high school and she is well on her way to doing that. As her coach, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

The state tournament is October 16 and 17 at NorthStar Golf Club in Columbus.