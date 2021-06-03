Valley seated athletes set to compete in state track championships

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s only two seated track athletes will be competing this weekend at the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships.

After finishing in the top 10 at states both his freshman and sophomore years, Boardman senior Micah Beckwith will be competing in all four seated events: the 100m, 400m, 800m and shot put.

“I’ve been pretty lucky,” Beckwith said. “I’ve been able to qualify for states almost by the first or second meets every year. After that, I just focus on my own times. If there are other seated athletes, just try to compete against theirs if there are any. For the most part, I just try to improve on my own times.”

In his second trip to states, Canfield junior Cody Piver will be competing in the 100m, 400m and shot put. He says no matter the result, he is proud of his accomplishments this season.

“Even if that means I’m getting last place or fifth place in a heat or finals or semis, I still know at the end of the day, all that work that I’ve done during that season has paid off massively,” Piver said.

While competing on a big stage, the pair hopes to bring awareness to seated athletes and inspire others.

“We’re getting the message out there is that not all people who do sports are able-bodied,” Piver said. “And that’s a big, big, big part of it. Getting out there, showing the world, particularly other disabled people, that hey, you can get out there and do this, too. All you got to do is really, really, really want it.”

Beckwith and Piver are friends off the track and are looking forward to racing each other.

“Most of the local meets, we end up seeing each other, so we race against each other pretty often,” Beckwith added. “Actually, I have him added on some social media. so we keep in touch.”

“It’s definitely a friendly rivalry is how I would phrase that,” Piver said. “A very friendly rivalry. We’re really good friends off the track. On the track, though, we get down and dirty.”

Beckwith and Piver will be competing at Hilliard Darby High School. Their first event, shot put, is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.