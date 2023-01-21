AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During the 30th annual Joshua Hephner Memorial Wrestling Tournament, a handful of Valley products took home individual titles.

View highlights from the tournament and hear from winners above.

In the 144 lbs weight class final, Aric Smith of Austintown Fitch took down North Royalton’s Luke Koprowski 13-2 to claim the final match.

Then in the 150 lbs weight class, we saw a local on local matchup with Fitch’s Authur Croom and Tyson Seesholtz from South Range.

This one would head to overtime tied at one-point apiece, before Seeholtz took home first place in overtime.

In the 165 lbs weight class we saw our third winner of the day, Fitch’s Tyler Lintner. Lintner defeated Mentor’s Bear Horgan in overtime with a clutch take down to separate late, winning this one 9-4.