YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team returned to Stambaugh Stadium for the first time since their last game played here in November, and they did so with plenty of excitement and valley products on the field.

“We’re out here having fun today, we drafted teams, so your offensive guys drafting from defensive guys and defensive guys drafting offensive guys,” Youngstown State quarterback Mitch Davidson said “So it’s exciting to see, you know, people like Dylan out here, and he wants Bryce Oliver on his team and stuff like that.”

Along with Davidson (2 passing touchdowns), a former Salem Quaker standout, a few other Valley natives made a splash.

Liberty’s Dra Rushton showed up early, and then former Ursuline Irish Dante Walker (1 rushing touchdown) and Springfield Tiger Beau Brungard (2 passing touchdowns) were making plays often throughout the rest of the game.

“Just to be from Youngstown — and I’ll play for Youngstown State and wear this jersey with Youngstown across my chest — it feels good to represent the city and just do my best for the city,” Brungard said.

While the run game was on for YSU all day, Valley Christian product Jordan Trowers, whose dad was also a Penguin, made his presence known on the other side of the ball more than a few times.

“Going out there with these guys competing every day is really fun and fun to friends and family that see me since I was four years old play football, that’s when I started,” Trowers said. “I want the Trowers name to be in the YSU Hall of Fame one day, that’s really the goal … I see a better day, just keep working and keep grinding and staying humble, honestly.”

So, now with the Spring Game over, the next real action inside Stambaugh Stadium will be the season opener, and head coach Doug Phillips and team, want to be in the drivers seat all season long.

“You never want that regret and this team felt that was regretting the last team meeting when we didn’t make the playoffs,” Phillips said. “We’ll have to leave no doubt it how good we are, we are what we dictate, don’t leave it up to committees, don’t leave it up to officials.”

The Red squad, led in-part by Brungard, took down the White team by a score of 37-13.

The YSU football team opens up the season at home against Valparaiso on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.