YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few local talents are coming home with first place finishes after both men’s and women’s Youngstown State track and field teams secured a team Horizon League Indoor Championship.

The YSU women’s team edged out second-place Milwaukee 182-178 while the men’s team cruised to a 73-point win after compiling 221 team points.

Out of the nine Penguins with individual indoor championships, three of them spent their high school careers here in the Valley.

Former Youngstown East standout Jahniya Bowers finished first in the 60 Meter Dash with a 7.28 (0.03 off her own school record) and the 200 Meter Dash after a 24.28 in the final.

Salem product Hunter Christopher also nabbed two individual indoor titles with wins in the 3,000 Meter Run and the 5,000 Meter Run to sweep the long distance events.

Then, two-time Division III state champion at Crestview Dominic Perry has continued his winning ways by earning his second Horizon League Indoor title in Shot Put with a throw of 18.08 meters.

Morgan Cole dominated the Horizon League Indoor Championships women’s long distance events, winning the 1 mile, 3,000 and 5,000 Meter Runs for another Penguin sweep.

Olivia Jones claimed four more wins for YSU in the Indoor Pentathalon, High Jump, Pentathlon Shot Put and Pentathlon High Jump.

The Penguins also dominated the Triple Jump, with Jakari Lomax winning the men’s title and Nia Williams-Mathews taking the women’s.

Senior Wyatt Lefker took home a victory in the Pole Vault, and Luke Laubacher did the same in the 60 Meter Hurdles.

Next up is the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 10.