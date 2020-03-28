Breaking News
Valley product set to shift from AFC West to AFC North

Sports

Beaver Local product Derek Wolfe is heading to the AFC North according to national reports

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – According to multiple national reports, Beaver Local product Derek Wolfe is set to sign a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

During his eight-year career, Wolfe totaled 299 tackles, 33 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

This past season, Wolfe racked up 34 tackles and seven sacks in just 12 games.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old helped his former high school with a donation for an upgrade the football field to turf this Fall, and the future construction of a new state-of-the-art fieldhouse.

Wolfe was a second-round pick of Denver in 2012.

