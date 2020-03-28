Valley product set to shift from AFC West to AFC North

Beaver Local product Derek Wolfe is heading to the AFC North according to national reports

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – According to multiple national reports, Beaver Local product Derek Wolfe is set to sign a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Broncos’ DE Derek Wolfe reached agreement on an 1-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2020

During his eight-year career, Wolfe totaled 299 tackles, 33 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

This past season, Wolfe racked up 34 tackles and seven sacks in just 12 games.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old helped his former high school with a donation for an upgrade the football field to turf this Fall, and the future construction of a new state-of-the-art fieldhouse.

Wolfe was a second-round pick of Denver in 2012.