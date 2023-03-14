YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate and Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe has been named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Tshiebwe was the AP Player of the Year selection and first-team All-American last season.

The former Golden Eagle is leading the nation in rebounding for a second-straight season averaging 13.1 per game.

Tshiebwe leads the SEC in double-doubles this year and leads the Wildcats in scoring at 16.5 a game.

He remains a finalist for three high-profile awards: the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Wooden Award and the Naismith Player of the Year.

Tshiebwe and Kentucky are the six-seed in the East Region and will take on 11-seed Providence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:10 p.m. Friday on WKBN.