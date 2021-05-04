Valley product heads south for visit with AFC East team

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker (29) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Malik Hooker is in Miami taking a visit with the Dolphins after suffering a torn Achilles this past season

MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – According to multiple national reports, New Castle grad and Ohio State product Malik Hooker is in Miami visiting with the Dolphins.

Former #Colts first-round safety Malik Hooker is visiting the #Dolphins today, source said. A possible post-Draft addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2021

Hooker was a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts back in 2017.

Injuries have plagued the former Red Hurricane product, playing just seven games his rookie season before tearing his ACL and then missing time this past year due to a torn Achilles.

In five seasons, Hooker has played 36 games with 120 tackles with seven interceptions.

Earlier this offseason, Hooker had a visit with the Dallas Cowboys.