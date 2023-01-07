YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East High School product Imoni Donadelle was selected in the XFL supplemental draft by the Seattle Sea Dragons this past week.

Donadelle is a wide receiver out of Northwest Missouri State.

The draft consisted of 17 rounds, with a total of 90 players selected.

In his senior season in 2021, Donadelle caught 24 passes for 530 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before heading to the Bearcats in 2019, Donadell played at West Hills Community College, where he set a record for touchdowns in a season in 2018.

The XFL season will begin on Saturday, Feb. 18.