EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WKBN) — McDonald grad Zach Rasile and the West Liberty mens basketball team fell in the Division II National Championship game to Nova Southeastern Saturday night 111-101.

The former Blue Devil sharpshooter was good from deep, going 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Rasile would finish with 11 points and three rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

Bryce Butler led the Hilltoppers with 32 points.

For Nova Southeastern, Will Yoakum had 31 points and the 111 points for the Sharks is the most in national championship game history.

With the loss, West Liberty finishes the season at 33-4 while Nova Southeastern completes a perfect 36-0 season.