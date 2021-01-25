Valley owned 49ers increase stake in top-tier English soccer team

The 49ers first invested into Leeds United in 2018 with an 18% stake

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The San Francisco 49ers investment group has increased their stake in English Premier League side Leeds United both sides announced on Monday.

49ers Enterprises now owns 37% of the club, up from 15% from their originally investment in 2018.

49ers’ executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe will now be Leeds vice-chairman. He will also remain a board member of the club.

In a statement released Monday, Leeds chairman and majority stakeholder Andrea Radrizzani said “We are delighted to welcome further investment into our club from 49ers Enterprises, and I am confident that this latest partnership will help Leeds United continue to grow and develop into the team our supporters deserve. I have always been open to bringing partners on this journey with me, as long as these actions can benefit the long-term strategy of the club.”

Shortly after the 49ers became involved in the club in 2018, they were promoted to the Premier League (top-tier) from the English Championship (2nd tier) for the first time since 2003-2004.

“Our 49ers Enterprises team has always shared Andrea’s [Radrizzani] vision for constructing a powerful and winning club in the most competitive football league in the world, and the experience of the last three seasons has been more exhilarating than we could have ever imagined,” Marathe said.

The 49ers are the latest NFL team to increase their investment in an English soccer team over the last several years.

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has a stake in Arsenal, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has a stake in Fulham, The Glazer family who owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been stakeholders with Manchester United.

Leeds United sits 12th in the Premier League, six spots clear of relegation.