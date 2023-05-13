SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WKBN) – The Arlington Renegades, led by Valley natives Bob Stoops and De’Veon Smith, were crowned XFL champions on Saturday night after a 35-26 win over the DC Defenders.

Smith, the former Howland standout and Big 22 Player of the Year, carried the ball a team-high 15 times for 54 rushing yards, along with a two-point conversion reception in the second quarter.

The win gives Stoops, a Cardinal Mooney alum, his first professional title to go along with his college national championship at the University of Oklahoma in 2000.

Arlington quarterback Luis Perez completed 26-36 for an impressive 288 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 9-point win.

This was the first full season for the XFL since 2001 after an attempt to bring back the league in 2020 was suspended due to the pandemic.