Valley natives coaching in the NFL this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley will be well represented when the 2021 NFL season kicks off.

Here are some of the local graduates coaching in the National Football League this season:

TERYL AUSTIN

Pittsburgh Steelers

Senior Defensive Assistant / Secondary The Sharon graduate was a three-year starter at Pitt. Austin coached collegiately at Penn State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Michigan. He’s coached 17 years in the NFL with six different teams and won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2012.

SEAN BAKER

Houston Texans

Assistant Special Teams The Canfield grad was a two-time All-State selection in high school. Baker graduated from Ball State and set the school record for career interceptions with 18. He spent four years playing in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Falcons, Colts and Browns.

DONALD D’ALESIO

Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive Assistant The Cardinal Mooney grad was a three-year starter at defensive back and part of the 2009 undefeated state championship team. D’Alesio spent five seasons as a member of the YSU coaching staff and last year as a defensive analyst at LSU.

JUSTIN HOOD

Green Bay Packers

Defensive Quality Control Coach The Chaney graduate was a two-time captain at Ashland. Hood began his coaching career at Oregon in 2010 as an offensive analyst. His previous coaching stops include Illinois, Capital, Davidson, Western Carolina and Kent State.

BILL KOLLAR

Denver Broncos

Defensive Line The Warren Harding grad was an All-American at Montana State and MVP of the 1974 Senior Bowl. Kollar played eight years in the NFL and has spent 31 years coaching defensive lineman. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2001.

CURT KUNTZ

Miami Dolphins

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Kuntz spent eight years as the head coach at Struthers. He won 53 games, a conference championship and made the playoffs four times with the Wildcats. Miami boasted the third best scoring defense in the NFL last season under Kuntz.

PAT MEYER

Carolina Panthers

Offensive Line The Girard grad was three-time All-Conference lineman at Colorado State. He was signed by the Cardinals in 1995 and played in the AFL in 1996. Meyer has coached eight years in the NFL with the Bears, Bills, Chargers and Panthers.

JERRY OLSAVSKY

Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside Linebackers Coach The Chaney grad was an All-American at Pitt and his 367 career tackles ranks in the program’s top ten all-time. Olsavsky was drafted by the Steelers in 1989 and played nine years in Pittsburgh. He’s coached on the Steelers staff since 2010.

FRANK ROSS

Houston Texans

Special Teams Coordinator



The Canfield graduate was part of the 2005 state runner-up team. Ross graduated from John Carroll as the program’s all-time leader in receptions. He previously worked with Patriots as a scout and as an assistant with the Colts.