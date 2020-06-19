Valley native withdraws from 2020 NBA Draft

South Florida’s David Collins (0) guards Connecticut’s Jalen Gaffney (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBN) – Youngstown native and former Ursuline basketball player David Collins is withdrawing his name from the 2020 NBA Draft.

Collins announced on Friday evening that he will return to play at South Florida for his senior season.

As a junior at USF, he started 27 games this past season and led the team with over 13 points per game.

Collins graduated from First Love Christian Academy in Pennsylvania after transferring from Ursuline.

He is the son of YSU Hall of Famer Dorothy Bowers. Bowers is the all-time leading scorer in Youngstown State women’s basketball history.