Valley native Troy Hill inks extension with NFC Champion Rams

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Valley native Troy Hill has inked a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
The NFL Network reports that the new deal is reportedly worth up to $8.25 million with a base salary of $5.25 million.
Last season, Hill started seven games for the NFC Champion Rams, and recorded two interceptions.
Hill grew up on the Southside of Youngstown before moving to California where he played high school football at St. Bonaventure. He later played college football at Oregon.
The 27-year old has appeared in 43 career games in the NFL.
