NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – After a record-breaking freshman year at the University of Dayton, Valley native Chante Clinkscale is transferring to Auburn University.

The Niles graduate made the announcement on social media Tuesday night.

Clinkscale has broken school records in the 60-meter (7.33), 100-meter (11.41) and 200-meter dash (23.95) at Dayton. She also shattered the Atlantic 10 Indoor Track and Field Championships meet record in the 60-meter.

Clinkscale was a two-time All-American at Niles McKinley High School. She was a five-time State Champion with the Red Dragons and broke school records in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4×100 relay.