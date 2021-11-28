Valley native to coach Oklahoma in upcoming bowl game

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops stands on the field watching the celebration after Oklahoma’s win in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley native and Cardinal Mooney grad Bob Stoops will coach the University of Oklahoma in their upcoming bowl game, according to multiple national reports.

Stoops spent 18 seasons as the head coach of the Sooners, leading them to a national championship in 2000 and 10 Big 12 championships.

When he retired in 2016, he left Oklahoma as the team’s all-time winningest coach with 190 victories.

Stoops has recently been a part of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show.

The 60-year-old Stoops was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame back in January.

Reports Sunday say Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley is leaving to become the head coach at USC.