Valley native sets career highs as Dolphins win over Bengals

MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad and Kentucky product Lynn Bowden had his best day as a pro Sunday afternoon as he helped the Miami Dolphins past the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7.
Bowden had four catches on four targets for 41 yards.
He also had a rush for 11 yards.
Bowden has played in five games for Miami since being traded by the Raiders.
He was selected in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Las Vegas.
The four catches and 41 yards are both career-highs for the former Harding product.
The Dolphins are now 8-4 on the season.