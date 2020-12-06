Valley native sets career highs as Dolphins win over Bengals

Sports

Lynn Bowden had his best day as a pro Sunday, recording four catches for 41 yards in the Dolphins win

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – Warren Harding grad and Kentucky product Lynn Bowden had his best day as a pro Sunday afternoon as he helped the Miami Dolphins past the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7.

Bowden had four catches on four targets for 41 yards.

He also had a rush for 11 yards.

Bowden has played in five games for Miami since being traded by the Raiders.

He was selected in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Las Vegas.

The four catches and 41 yards are both career-highs for the former Harding product.

The Dolphins are now 8-4 on the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com