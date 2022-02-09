CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The Chicago Bears have officially named Struthers graduate Tim Zetts as the team’s assistant tight ends coach.

The 36-year-old spent the 2021 season as a quality control coach with the Packers.

Zetts is a 2004 graduate of Struthers High School.

He rejoins Luke Getsy, who was Green Bay’s quarterbacks’ coach over the past three seasons and doubled as passing game coordinator for the last two years.

The two played together in the college ranks at Akron and then later coached together at Akron (2008), Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011), Mississippi State (2018) and with the Packers.

Other previous coaching stops in Zetts’ career include Mississippi State (2018), Davidson College (2017), and Fordham (2012-2015), and John Carroll (served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach).