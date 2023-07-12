CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion native Randy Gradishar has moved one step closer to induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gradishar, a 1970 graduate of Champion High School, was the centerpiece of the Broncos’ “Orange Crush Defense.”

He played all 10 seasons as linebacker in Denver, reaching the Pro Bowl seven times.

He was originally selected with the No. 14 overall pick by the Broncos in 1974 out of Ohio State.

Gradishar played three seasons with the Buckeyes, leading OSU to a pair of Big Ten titles.

He earned consensus All-American honors in 1972 and 1973. He likewise finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1973.

The selection committee now will consider the candidates and vote to send 12 Seniors through to the next stage. The results of those reduction votes will be announced July 27.