NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – The New Orleans Saints officially signed Warren Harding graduate Lynn Bowden to the active 53-man roster off the practice squad on Wednesday.

Bowden spent the entire preseason with the Saints but was waived when final roster cuts were made. He was re-signed to the practice squad a day later.

In preseason action with the Saints, Bowden tallied three receptions for 40 yards, returned five punts for 43 yards and brought back three kickoffs for 61 yards.

Originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders out of Kentucky, Bowden appeared in 10 games and made four starts in his rookie campaign for the Miami Dolphins, finishing the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards along with nine rushing attempts for 32 yards. He also played in one game for New England in 2022.

The Saints visit the Panthers on Monday at 7 p.m.