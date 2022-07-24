YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney grad Bob Stoops will be coaching the Arlington, Texas, team for the upcoming XFL season next year.

Stoops was announced as a head coach for a team in the league back in April.

This past winter, Stoops returned to coach Oklahoma in the team’s bowl game following the departure of Lincoln Riley.

The eight cities hosting teams will include the original five: Arlington, Houston, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington D.C.

The other three will include Las Vegas, Orlando and San Antonio.

The league dropped New York, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward will coach the San Antonio team while fellow Pittsburgh legend Rod Woodson will coach the Las Vegas squad.