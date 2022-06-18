OMAHA, Nebraska (WKBN) – Champion grad Michael Turner had a team-high 4 hits for the University of Arkansas Saturday in their 17-2 victory over Stanford in the College World Series.

The Razorback’s 15-run win marks the largest margin of victory in 34 years for the Men’s College World Series. It’s also the worst World Series loss ever for Stanford, who entered the tournament as the Number Two seed.

Turner, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Stillwater Regional, is hitting .320 for the Razorbacks this season.

During his senior season at Champion, Turner hit a team leading .479 and knocked in 30 runs while helping lead the Golden Flashes to their first baseball state title in program history.

Today’s win for Arkansas was their first over Stanford since 1985. The Razorbacks (44-19) advance to play Monday against the winner of Auburn and Mississippi.