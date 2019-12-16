Valley native, Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden named AP All-America First Team

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bowden was selected as an all-purpose player, after being named the Paul Hornung Award winner last week

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Warren Harding graduate and Kentucky football standout Lynn Bowden was named Associated Press All America First Team on Monday.

In addition, Bowden aso was named All Southeastern Conference First Team by the Associated Press.

Bowden is one of only three players in the top eight nationally in rushing, receiving, punt return, and kickoff return yards.

He is the only player in the country leading his team in both rushing yards (1,235) and pass receiving yards (348).

Bowden ranks fourth on Kentucky’s career all-purpose yardage list at 4,407 yards.

During his career, Bowden has amassed 1,297 rushing yards, 1,303 receiving yards, 1608 kickoff return yards, and 199 punt return yards. Through the air, Bowden has passed for 422 yards and a pair of touchdowns.