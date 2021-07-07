Valley native, former Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year transferring to YSU

Kent States’ Megan Turner watches her grand slam against Akron during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. Kent State won the game 9-0 in five innings. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Champion and Kent State softball standout Megan Turner has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Youngstown State Softball program for the 2022 season.

Turner is a former Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year and USA Today All-American and has two years of eligibility left with the Penguins.

“We are extremely excited to add a player of Megan Turner’s caliber to our program,” said YSU Head Coach Brian Campbell. “She brings a wealth of experience to our team and has been a part of a championship-winning high school program from our area.”

For her efforts with the Golden Flashes in the 2021 season, Turner was named All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) Second-Team after batting .336 with team bests eight home runs and 41 runs batted in.

During her senior year in the high school ranks, Turner was named All-Ohio First Team, All-Region First-Team, All-District First-Team, All-American Conference Player of the Year, All-American Conference First-Team, NFCA Northeast All-Region First-Team.

She ended her career at Champion ranked sixth in state history in career runs scored (188) and career home runs (38).

