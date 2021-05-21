Valley native finds new home in the college basketball coaching ranks

Courtney Davidson has been hired as an assistant coach with the Loyola University Maryland Women’s Basketball program.

In 2016, Courtney Davidson was a WCBA "Thirty Under 30" award recipient

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Ursuline High School graduate and former Michigan State player Courtney Davidson has been hired as an assistant coach with the Loyola University Maryland women’s basketball program.

She spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Hartford.

“Coach Court is a proven relationship builder, coach and recruiter,” said head coach Danielle O’Banion. “I am excited about the opportunity to work with her after having coached against her at Michigan State and watching her work her way through the coaching ranks. We are fortunate to have this WBCA 30 Under 30 honoree coaching the Greyhound point guards.”

She previously served as an assistant coach at Youngstown State (2013-14, 2017-19), Radford (2015-17) and the College of Charleston (2014-15).

The former Ursuline standout will work with point guards and serve as recruiting coordinator at Loyola.