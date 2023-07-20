NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – The New Orleans Saints have waived Austintown native Billy Price with a non-football injury designation.

The team officially announced the roster move on Thursday.

In a social media post, Price explained the release saying that he tweaked his bicep and had a small repair. He vowed to be back on the field soon.

He originally signed with New Orleans back in June.

Price is a 5-year NFL veteran who has played for the Bengals (2018-20), New York Giants (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022).

He was formerly a first round pick of Cincinnati at No. 21 overall back in 2018.

During his NFL career, Price has appeared in 69 games with 45 starts at all three interior line spots.