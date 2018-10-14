Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Valley native Carl Pelini named interim head coach at Bowling Green

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Valley native Carl Pelini named interim head coach at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Bowling Green has fired coach Mike Jinks midway through his third season, with the Falcons winless against FBS competition.

Athletic director Bob Moosbrugger announced the move Sunday. Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini, the former head coach at Florida Atlantic, was named interim coach.

Jinks was 7-24 with Bowling Green and the team seemed to be sliding backward. The Falcons won four games in 2016, two last season and are 1-6 after falling 42-35 at home to Mid-American Conference rival Western Michigan on Saturday.