Sports

Valley native Carl Pelini named interim head coach at Bowling Green

Carl Pelini formerly was the head coach at Florida Atlantic

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2018 05:14 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2018 05:51 PM EDT

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Bowling Green has fired coach Mike Jinks midway through his third season, with the Falcons winless against FBS competition.

Athletic director Bob Moosbrugger announced the move Sunday. Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini, the former head coach at Florida Atlantic, was named interim coach.

Jinks was 7-24 with Bowling Green and the team seemed to be sliding backward. The Falcons won four games in 2016, two last season and are 1-6 after falling 42-35 at home to Mid-American Conference rival Western Michigan on Saturday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories