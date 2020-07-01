Valley native Billy Price named to Big Ten Network’s all-decade team

The Austintown Fitch graduate was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017, starting a school-record 55 consecutive games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley native and former Ohio State standout Billy Price was named to the Big 10 Network’s all-decade team for the 2010s.

Price was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017, starting a school-record 55 consecutive games.

The Austintown Fitch graduate earned first-team All-American honors in each of his final two campaigns in Columbus.

He picked up plenty of postseason hardware following his senior season, winning the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s best center.

Price was also named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year award that year.

Price was selected #21 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.