Valley native, Bengals’ Center Billy Price passes physical; set to return to practice Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch graduate and Cincinnati Bengals’ Center Billy Price passed his physical and is set to return to practice today.

He was previously placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list on July 26, reportedly battling plantar-fasciitis.

Price was selected with the 21st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was the Bengals’ starting center. He suffered a foot injury and missed a total of six games last season.

The Bengals will open the preseason on Saturday, August 10 on the road in Kansas City. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m.