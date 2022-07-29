DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – Beaver local graduate Derek Wolfe has officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.

He spent eight seasons in Denver and the last two with Baltimore.

Wolfe underwent a pair of hip surgeries this offseason, which led the the ultimate decision to end his professional football career.

He signed a three-year free-agent contract with Baltimore in March of 2021 and played in 14 games for the Ravens with eight starts in 2020.

Wolfe was originally selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

In a video released from the Broncos, Wolfe said, “After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.”

The Lisbon native played 10 seasons in the NFL piling up 350 tackles and 34 sacks in his career.