Valley mourns loss of veteran coach Phil Annarella

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Head Football Coach Phil Annarella has died unexpectedly. No further details are currently available.

He began his coaching career back in 1976 at East Liverpool, and also spent time at Warren Western Reserve, Warren Harding, Hickory, Niles, and his current position at Austintown Fitch. Annarella led Warren Harding to a state championship in 1990, knocking off Cincinnati Princeton, 28-21, to complete a perfect 14 and 0 season.

Annarella posted a record of 246-146-1 during his coaching career. Many people across the Valley are taking the time to remember his 40 plus years of coaching.

WATCH: Raw interview of Warren Harding head coach State Arnold remembering Phil Annarella

Former players, including Cincinnati Bengals’ Center Billy Price, offered tributes to their former head coach.

Austintown lost a legend today. Wouldn’t have been at Fitch if it wasn’t for Phil. God rest his soul.— Billy Price (@b_price53) June 8, 2019