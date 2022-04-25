POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley golf legend Rick Jones died at the age of 87 on Monday morning.

His storied career began in the high school ranks at Rayen, where he captured the Ohio High School Championship from 1950 to 1952.

He later went on to Ohio State where he won the NCAA Championship in 1956.

Jones was Senior Masters Champion in 1992. He also won both the Ohio Amateur and the Ohio Pre-Seniors titles in 1975, becoming the first to do so in the same year. He later won the Ohio Pre-Seniors in 1979 and 1980.

For his career accomplishments, he was inducted into the Ohio State University Hall of Fame in 1988. Jones was also inducted into the Ohio Golf Hall of Fame.