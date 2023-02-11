YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cardinal Mooney High School spokesperson confirmed to Sports Team 27 on Saturday that longtime football coach and athletic director Don Bucci has passed away at the age of 89.

He retired as the Cardinal Mooney AD in 2020.

Bucci took over as head football coach in 1966 and retired following the 1999 season.

According to the OHSAA state record book, Bucci is 12th all-time in wins in Ohio, having amassed a record of 306-89-5 in 34 years heading up the Cardinals’ program.

He led Cardinal Mooney to a total of four state championships in 1973, 1980, 1982 and 1987.