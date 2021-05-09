Valley lacrosse teams set for postseason as brackets are released

Eight local lacrosse teams will start their journey in search of a state championship this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eight local lacrosse teams are set to play in postseason action, which will begin on Saturday.

On the girls’ side in Division II, Boardman will open tournament play by hosting Painesville Riverside on May 15 while Poland travels to Notre-Dame-Cathedral Latin.

The following week, top-seeded Canfield will begin their postseason run by hosting the winner of Beachwood and Kent Roosevelt on May 19.

Cardinal Mooney will host their first tournament game as they play Chagrin Falls on May 20.

On the boys’ side in Division I, Boardman will travel to Cleveland Heights on May 15.

And in Division II, Poland and Canfield will go head-to-head in their first tournament game of 2021.

Cardinal Mooney will hit the road to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.