Valley boxer wins match at National Junior Olympics

LUBBACK, Texas (WKBN) – Canfield native Zion Hensley won her first match at the National Junior Olympics against Eva Knight on Saturday in Lubback, Texas.

The bout was in the 90-pound bantam female division and was scheduled for three rounds.

Hensley won by a unanimous decision, winning all three rounds.

With the win, Hensley advances to the next round as the National Junior Olympics is slated to continue through July 17th.

Her next fight could be as soon as Monday.

The 11-year-old trains at the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club.

Knight is from New Town, North Dakota.

Hensley started boxing at age eight.