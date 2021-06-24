Valley hurdler narrowly misses semifinals at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Oregon (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State track standout and Girard graduate Collin Harden narrowly missed out on the semifinals of the 400m hurdles at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon Thursday night.

Harden entered the night with the 28th best time in the field and improved 10 spots with a time of 50.81, finishing in 18th place overall out of 26 runners. The top three in each heat, along with the next four fastest times advance to the semifinals.

In the second heat, he finished in sixth place out of seven runners.

Harden is the third former YSU men’s track and field student-athlete to compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the last two Olympic Games.

Harden finished his collegiate track and field career as a two-time Division I All-American at YSU.