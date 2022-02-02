(WKBN) – Dozens of high school athletes in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.

A pair of longtime football families welcomed their next generation to the Division 1 ranks.

Over at Hickory, Jackson Prytz signed on the dotted line to continue his career at Penn State. He joins his father who played with the Nittany Lions and his brother Andrew who played at Stanford.

“Felling really excited. A lot of hard work and hours have gone into this sport and it is really paying off today and I am excited to continue my career. I have been going there since I was little and it just feels like home. There is definitely a legacy that is there with my family and I am just excited to carry that on and continue the hard work there,” Jackson said.

At LaBrae, Aiden Stephens joins his brother Tyler as a D-1 football player. Committing to Yale,

Aiden accounted for 27 of the Vikings’ touchdowns this past season and is ready to be tested on the field and in the classroom at the next level.

“It is very exciting to know that I finally get to put the pen to the paper and get to live out my dream. I have always strived in education — my mom has always taught that and pushed that to me. So to be able to go there, it is really a glory from God, so happy that I am able to do that. That is my goal to make an impact straight away and get on the field,” Aiden said.

At Ursuline, Irish running back DeMarcus McElroy had multiple offers and waited until the last second, unzipping his decision as McElroy will head to West Virginia to Marshall. McElroy was first-team all-state this past season in Division 4 and set an Ursuline record with 43 rushing touchdowns.

“It is always been a dream to go D1. I finally got the chance to do that so it is exciting. A lot of people thought I was going to pick Toledo because at first, that is where I wanted to go. After I went to Marshall this past weekend, they showed me things a lot of other schools didn’t and I like that,” McElroy said.

Over at Boardman, Sean O’Horo passed up a wrestling opportunity to continue his football career at Kentucky with the Wildcats under Valley native Mark Stoops. O’Horo rushed for nearly 1,000 yards this past season, but at Kentucky, the plan is for the senior to take a more defensive approach.

“I know defense but we are thinking safety or inside, outside backer. I took a visit and that has always been kind of the dream school. So to make it happen, and when I went down there, I was positive that is where I wanted to be,” O’Horo said.

Finally, at Farrell, the Steelers’ all-time leading rusher Anthony Stallworth made it official, signing on to cross the border to Ohio and join Akron. Stallworth rushed for 2,340 yards this past season and scored 30 touchdowns en route to a District 10 title.

“New coaching staff, they wanted to bring in guys that they know can play. So I feel like they know I can play and they have a good offensive scheme for me to be successful in college,” Stallworth said.