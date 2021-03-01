Valley football standouts named to North/South All-Star rosters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eight local football standouts have been named to the rosters for the 2021 Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North/South All-Star game.

The game will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but all players will still receive a jersey for being named to the team.

The following are the local players/coaches selected for this year’s roster.

North D 1-3 Roster
WR Todd Simons – Austintown Fitch

Mike Pavlansky – Canfield Head Coach

North D 4-7 Roster
WR Andrew Centofanti – Poland
OL Nate Williams – Poland
OL Karter Kellgren – Poland
TE Jake Gehring – South Range
OL Brady Brungard – Springfield
LB Clayton Nezbeth – Springfield
P/K Clay Medvec – Springfield

Sean Guerriero – Springfield Head Coach

