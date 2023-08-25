CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s Campbell vs. Lowellville high school football game is being moved to Campbell Memorial High School.

Lowellville athletic director Bob Ballone as well as Campbell Memorial athletic director Staci Cepin both confirmed the site change to Sports Team 27.

The site change is due to a power outage in Lowellville which is a result of Thursday night’s severe weather.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Campbell.