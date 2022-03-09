HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – It is time for racing fans to hit the gas pedal and purchase tickets to a summer racing event at Sharon Speedway in Hartford.

The drivers of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) will compete at the Trumbull County race track on Saturday, July 23.

According to CBS Sports, some drivers that will be featured in the series are either current or former NASCAR competitors:

Tony Stewart

Matt Kenseth

Hailee Deegan

Ryan Newman

Greg Biffle

Bobby Labonte

Michael Waltrip

CBS Sports reported that Kenseth was the only driver out of the group that was confirmed for the Sharon Speedway race so far.

Sharon Speedway announced on its Twitter page that NASCAR father-son duo Ryan and Dave Blaney will be competing as well. Both Blaneys are Hartford Township natives.

Tickets for the Sharon Speedway will be on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 9. General admission tickets and more information can be found on the Sharon Speedway website.

The event will be televised live on WKBN-TV at 8 p.m.