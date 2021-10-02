Valley Christian utilize big plays to knock off the Clippers

CAMPBELL, Ohio, (WKBN) – The Valley Christian Eagles used big plays and an attacking defense to knock-off the Columbiana Clippers 35-20 Saturday night at Campbell’s John Knapick Field. The big plays came from both their passing game and special teams.



The victory improves the Eagles to 5-1 on the season, 3-0 in the EOAC. The Clipers fall to 1-6, 0-4 in the league.



The Eagles scored first with a 6-yard run by Cameron Davenport at the 3:53 mark of the first quarter. That touchdown was set up on one of many big pass plays from Battista to VeShun Gurley. Battista hit Gurley on a 36-yard pass to the 6 a play before the touchdown.



The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the 8:07 mark of the second frame, again on a big pass play. This time it was a 49-yard pass from Battista to Raquan Bell.



The Clippers would answer with a big play of their own when quarterback Anthony Kocanjer hit Eddie Clancy on a 50-yard pass down to the Eagles 14. From there, Kocanjer connected with Clancy again with 6:38 remaining in the first half to make it 14-6 at intermission.



But it was the Eagles special teams that had the play of the night when the Clippers were attempting to punt on their first possession of the second half. The Eagles Jon’Trell Mixon rushed in to block the punt, and Camden Cecil-Cox scooped the ball up and raced 23-yards for a touchdown and 21-6 lead for the Eagles.



The Clippers showed great spirit as they answered with a 27-yard pass from Kocanjer to Clancy with 6:54 left in the third quarter. That touchdown cut the Eagles lead to 21-14 following a two-point conversion by the Clippers.



But The Eagles scored again on a big 25-yard pass from running back Davenport tossing the ball to Gurley. That touchdown at the 2:00 mark of the third quarter gave the Eagles a 28-14 advantage.



The Eagles scored once again with 9:11 remaining in the game when Gurley scored his third touchdown of the contest. This time it was a 24-yard toss from Battista. That made it 35-14 in favor of the Eagles.



The Clippers closed the scoring in the game with a 31-yard pass from Kocanjer to Trevor Dearing. That score came with 8:04 left in the contest.



The Clippers will play at East Palestine next Friday. The Eagles will host EOAC league leading Southern Local next Saturday.