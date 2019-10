Crestwood scored early and often as they topped Valley Christian Saturday night

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian had a chance to get above .500 for the season Saturday night but fell to Crestwood 50-0.

The Eagles drop to 2-4 on the season.

Valley will travel to Mogadore Friday night.

