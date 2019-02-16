Sports

Valley Christian stays alive for PTC crown

Milan Square took game-high honors with 19 points

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Valley Christian stays in the hunt for the Portage Trail Conference (County Division title) after tonight’s 54-40 win over Rootstown. The Eagles trailed to 1 entering the fourth quarter (40-39). Milan Square (6) and Melvin Neail (4) combined to score 10 in the final frame. Square led all scorers with 19 (8-8 FT). Lohron Brown and Melvin Neail added 14 and 12 points, respectively. 

Roostown has lost their last two games (to Mogadore & Valley Christian). The Rovers were led by Jack Steger (14) and Scott Steger (12). Rootstown (12-7, 8-4) plays tomorrow against Coventry and next week at Western Reserve (Tuesday) and Rittman (Friday). Rootstown needs help to finish a first-place tie for first.

The Eagles (14-4, 8-3) – who have won four straight - will host Hubbard on Tuesday and then play at Crestwood on Thursday.  

PTC County Records (Top 4 teams)
Valley Christian – 8-3
…at Crestwood on Thursday
Mogadore – 8-3 
…at Lake Center on Friday 
Rootstown – 8-4
…finished the PTC season
Crestwood – 7-4
…hosts Valley Christian on Thursday
 

