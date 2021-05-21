Valley Christian sprinter heading to Regionals with big day at District meet

Eagles' sprinter Brandon Paige took home a win in the 100m dash and 4x100 relay

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian’s Brandon Paige walked away from the Springfield District III Track and Field meet with two wins Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Paige’s day as well as reaction.

Paige opened the day with a win in the 100m dash, posting a time of 11.07 seconds and topping Warren JFK’s Jesse Likens and Crestview’s Ethan Powell.

Paige improved his time .02 seconds from the preliminaries on Wednesday.

However his day wasn’t done. He helped anchor the 4×100 team to a win with a time of 43.23, just shy of the meet record of 43.03.

The team consisted of Paige, Tyrone Lindsey, Kwane Austin and Phillip Spradley.