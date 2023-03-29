YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian senior Jon’Trell Mixon will continue his academic and athletic career at the University of Akron.

Watch the video above to hear from Mixon and Valley Christian head coach Andy Hake.

Mixon, a 6’4″, 235-pound senior, made his college commitment official on Wednesday during a signing ceremony at the high school.

“It means the world to me. It’s like a dream come true,” Mixon said. “Kids have that dream they want to go D1 or they want to go to the NFL. I’m a step closer to that and I’ve had that dream my whole life, so it feels great.”

Mixon started at both tight end and defensive end for the Eagles this past season. He finished the year with 30 receptions for 689 yards and 9 touchdowns on offense and helped lead Valley Christian to 10 wins along with a berth in the Division VI playoffs.

“I couldn’t be prouder of a guy. Nobody deserved it more than him,” Hake said. “I ain’t worried about him. He’s going to work and he’s going to make them proud.”

Mixon is being recruited as a defensive end for the Zips.

“That boy is going to go there (Akron) to try to make an impact,” Hake said. “It’s nice to be wanted and they wanted him.”